Joyce Schattauer of Oil City said the purpose of Memorial Day should be remembered, and she shared information she learned about her father, a World War II and Korean War veteran, from an old newspaper clipping.
Donald and Colleen Ahrens of Oil City are shown in this photograph taken shortly after he returned to the U.S. after a combat tour in Korea in 1950. Ahrens was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.
Joyce Schattauer of Oil City said the purpose of Memorial Day should be remembered, and she shared information she learned about her father, a World War II and Korean War veteran, from an old newspaper clipping.
Photo by Judith O. Etzel
Donald and Colleen Ahrens of Oil City are shown in this photograph taken shortly after he returned to the U.S. after a combat tour in Korea in 1950. Ahrens was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.
An Oil City man who served in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea made headlines decades ago for speaking out against the U.S. military strategy in Korea.
The article in the May 5, 1951, Blizzard evening newspaper in Oil City was spied by the veteran's daughter, Joyce Schattauer, as she was clearing out some of her family's trove of photographs, letters, documents and newspaper clippings.