The Venango County Historical Society is home to one of the largest single contributor collections of toy soldiers around.
The toy soldiers at the society's house in Franklin number about 10,000 and represent armies on every continent, spanning ancient Greeks and Egyptians to World War I doughboys.
The army of soldiers was collected by Kitty Koos, who lived at the Egbert-Mullins-Koos home, which is now the historical society, her entire life.
"We could probably recreate any war in history," said Marlie Manning, director of the Historical Society. "We have everything - crusaders, Native Americans, soldiers from the American Revolution and Civil War soldiers," Manning added.
Several Napoleon figures also make an appearance along with a Japanese samurai, various armies from the Middle East, a Scottish highland regiment and a host of others.
"All races are represented. She (Koos) didn't discriminate when she collected," Manning said.
Some of the sets are still in their original boxes, which Manning said is unique.
One British royal carriage with horses was still in its original packaging.
The collection includes not only soldiers but also various European kings and queens with their courts from the medieval times to more recent monarchs.
Manning said the most recent war in the collection is World War I.
Koos also had small plastic figures of all the U.S. presidents though Dwight Eisenhower.
Most of the figures are made of lead though some are made of plastic or wood.
Manning said lead poisoning would only be an issue if someone chewed on the lead soldiers, as lead is only harmful if ingested.
"The soldiers reflect Kitty Koos' areas of interest," Manning said.
Manning said people who knew Koos tell how she would set up her soldiers to recreate battles. She enjoyed playing with them and took every opportunity to share her displayed soldiers with others.
For a long time, a tiny fraction of her lead soldier collection was on display inside the Franklin Library.
Manning said she suspects that Koos got her passion for collecting the lead soldiers from her mother, Elizabeth Mullins Koos, who collected a little bit when she was young.
A letter written by Elizabeth Mullins Koos in the 1910s, before Kitty Koos was born, was found at the historical society. The letter detailed how Elizabeth Koos was looking for a specific piece to add to her collection.
Kitty Koos acquired her collection by ordering the soldiers new from catalogs and by putting out ads when she was looking for a specific piece, Manning said.
"Lead soldiers have been around for centuries. It was not uncommon for children to have a few dozen lead soldiers to play with," Manning said. "This was before there was TV or the internet to occupy people's time, so kids had toys but this many soldiers is unusual," Manning said.
The historical society acquired Kitty Koos' toy soldier collection when it acquired the Egbert-Mullins-Koos house several years ago. At that time, the soldiers were covered in dust and were unorganized and unidentified.
It took dedicated volunteers two and a half to three years to clean all the little toy soldiers, their horses, wagons and other accessories.
Manning said that at this point some of the soldiers are identified, though the biggest challenge remains having enough space to lay all the soldiers out to sort them.
The historical society plans to rotate displays of the soldiers from the collection once all the soldiers are sorted, identified and stored.
"The collection is a real asset to the historical society so we don't want to hide it away," Manning said.