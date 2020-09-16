Aaron Nagy and Sonny Kovick maneuver a Reid gas engine onto a pedestal in front of the PennDOT district office in Oil City early Tuesday morning. The original engine, manufactured in Oil City and restored by Venango Technology Center students, was obtained by the Oil City Heritage Society. The location marks where the Reid manufacturing plant was located in the early 1900s. (Contributed photo)
Members of the crew installing the Reid gas engine along Oil City's Elm Street on Tuesday included (from left) Ryan Lehnortt, Greg Shaffer, Barry Stover Jr., Aaron Nagy, Barry Stover and Sonny Kovick. (Contributed photo)
Crews from local businesses AA Nagy Excavating and Construction and Stover's Tree Service prepare to install a Reid gas engine in front of the PennDOT office in downtown Oil City. The installation is a project of the Oil City Heritage Society. (Contributed photo)
Aaron Nagy and Sonny Kovick maneuver a Reid gas engine onto a pedestal in front of the PennDOT district office in Oil City early Tuesday morning. The original engine, manufactured in Oil City and restored by Venango Technology Center students, was obtained by the Oil City Heritage Society. The location marks where the Reid manufacturing plant was located in the early 1900s. (Contributed photo)
Members of the crew installing the Reid gas engine along Oil City's Elm Street on Tuesday included (from left) Ryan Lehnortt, Greg Shaffer, Barry Stover Jr., Aaron Nagy, Barry Stover and Sonny Kovick. (Contributed photo)
Crews from local businesses AA Nagy Excavating and Construction and Stover's Tree Service prepare to install a Reid gas engine in front of the PennDOT office in downtown Oil City. The installation is a project of the Oil City Heritage Society. (Contributed photo)
A 6,000-pound cast iron, 25-horsepower Reid gas engine, manufactured in 1923 in Oil City, was installed Tuesday on Elm Street where the company's sprawling factory was once located.
The project was launched last year by the Oil City Heritage Society as part of the organization's preservation efforts. The location is in front of the PennDOT district building, a site that once boasted the headquarters of Quaker State Oil Corp. and the Reid Gas Engine company in the early 1900s.