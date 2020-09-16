A 6,000-pound cast iron, 25-horsepower Reid gas engine, manufactured in 1923 in Oil City, was installed Tuesday on Elm Street where the company's sprawling factory was once located.

The project was launched last year by the Oil City Heritage Society as part of the organization's preservation efforts. The location is in front of the PennDOT district building, a site that once boasted the headquarters of Quaker State Oil Corp. and the Reid Gas Engine company in the early 1900s.

