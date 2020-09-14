Berry Breene (left) the artist behind the Black Bridge mural speaks with Titusville Community Development Agencies staff Laurie Baker and Kristen Kerr on Saturday. Breene worked closely with Baker and Kerr during her work on the bridge, which can been seen behind the group. (By Sarah Titley)
Officers of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology at Clarion University, (from left to right) Alexa Lonkert, Jarren Uplinger and Mara Chappie admire the awards they accepted on behalf of the Clarion University Foundation at Saturday's award ceremony. (By Sarah Titley)
Berry Breene (left) the artist behind the Black Bridge mural speaks with Titusville Community Development Agencies staff Laurie Baker and Kristen Kerr on Saturday. Breene worked closely with Baker and Kerr during her work on the bridge, which can been seen behind the group. (By Sarah Titley)
Officers of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology at Clarion University, (from left to right) Alexa Lonkert, Jarren Uplinger and Mara Chappie admire the awards they accepted on behalf of the Clarion University Foundation at Saturday's award ceremony. (By Sarah Titley)