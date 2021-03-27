Holy Week preparations underway

Tags
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Oil City School District Superintendent Lynda Weller said there is no truth to allegations of inappropriate behavior by a student that took place this week in the high school cafeteria.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
High winds whipped through the area on Friday, leaving a path of debris, fallen trees, downed wires and power outages in their wake.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Several events and programs planned this summer in Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday from Oil City Council.
- From staff reports
-
The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday that makes Clarion a "Second Amendment County."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A local junkyard owner's appeals against litigation filed by Cranberry Township were rejected Wednesday by state Commonwealth Court judges in Harrisburg.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
- Updated
Extensive renovations are being planned the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City, and renovations are also in the works at Oil City's middle school and high school.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry School Board members got a look at the district's preliminary 2021-2022 budget on Monday.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Easter Bunny Lane, a reimagining of the traditional Easter egg hunt, will be held Saturday at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City School Board on Monday evening heard an update about the federal COVID-19 aid the district will receive.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Three Valley Grove teachers were awarded grants to purchase supplies to sew face masks for other students and make door signs for Sugar Creek Station residents.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer
-
Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Emily Eckert, a 2010 graduate of Oil City High School, is making her mark these days in Washington, D.C.
Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.
"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A Butler County commissioner who visited Venango County on Friday to witness how the vaccine program has taken shape came away impressed enough with hope of replicating it in his county.
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - There is only one contested countywide race in Clarion County on the May 19 primary election ballot.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Oil City graduate working at her 'dream job'
-
Building razed
-
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
-
State court rejects appeals by Cranberry junkyard owner
-
Fire destroys home in Victory Township
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
1 flown to hospital after Oil City ATV crash
-
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
-
Police: Man with gun accused of making threatening comments
Bulletin
Recent Ads
VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an antic…
COLLIE / Healer pups, $300 ea. Ready! David Hochstetler 1…
GM Painting & Power Washing Free Estimates. Call (814…
Lost 14 yr old white toy poddle named Maci. Last seen in …
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
LEGAL NOTICE The Clarion-Limestone Area School District B…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Area swimmers set for YMCA Senior Regionals
-
Knights fall in quarters
-
Five qualify for states
-
Bobcats bounced in semis
-
Oiler netters commence spring slate with victory
-
Geer helps Bearcats win PAC crown
-
PIAA basketball
-
OSU's Geer places fifth at championships
-
Pennant Picks originator makes a call to the bullpen
-
Bobcats set for semifinal matchup with Mountaineers
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Fire destroys home in Victory Township
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
1 flown to hospital after Oil City ATV crash
-
Police: Man with gun accused of making threatening comments
-
No injuries in Sugarcreek Borough crash
-
Drug charges filed against Oil City man
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
Oil City man facing trespass, assault charges
-
Dump truck crash
-
No injuries in rollover crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
UN official: Airstrikes on NW Syria border area worrying
-
Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths
-
US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
-
On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions
-
DC's long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress
-
Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead
-
The 15 jurors selected in the case against Derek Chauvin
-
France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital
-
Thousands cross Mexico's southern border despite new efforts