Melissa Wolfgong reads a Dr. Seuss book to a group of kindergarten students from Valley Grove Elementary School on Monday. Students at Valley Grove were encouraged to dress bright and happy Monday, and many teachers got into costumes. (By Richard Sayer)
The kindergarten wing of Valley Grove Elementary School is decked out for this week's celebration of Dr. Seuss and reading. (By Richard Sayer)
Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, has been an annual celebration of reading since the National Education Association decided to honor Theodor (Dr. Seuss) Geisel's memory on his birthday in 1998.
The event is now held annually, and schools often dedicate an entire week toward the celebration.