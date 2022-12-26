Honoring Harris

Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Franco Harris’ widow Dana, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at halftime of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, at the age of 72.
AP photos
Cameron Heyward (97) carries a banner with the uniform number of Franco Harris as he is introduced before the game on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking ou…
Four Clarion County properties were destroyed by fire over the holiday weekend, according to Clarion County 911, and one firefighter battling one of those blazes suffered from a medical episode at the scene of the fire, according to Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some …
With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…
Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.
A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.