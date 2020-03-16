A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car Friday in Seattle. (AP)
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car Friday in Seattle. (AP)
Medical personnel discuss patients that had been admitted for testing for the coronavirus at the entrance Central Maine Medical Center Friday in Lewiston, Maine. (AP)
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Government and hospital leaders are increasingly sounding the alarm about the hospital system in the U.S. and its readiness to absorb waves of patients in the worst-case scenario involving the new coronavirus outbreak.
Authorities nationwide already are taking major steps to expand capacity with each passing day, building tents and outfitting unused spaces to house patients. They are also urging people to postpone elective surgeries, dental work and even veterinarian care. New York's governor called for using military bases or college dorms as makeshift care centers.