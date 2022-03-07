There was a steady flow of people coming and going at the National Transit Building on Sunday morning. At any given moment during the Democratic petition-signing event, there were 40 to 50 people gathered between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. On hand were U.S Senate candidate John Fetterman, U.S. House candidates Dan Pastore and Rick Telesz, and lieutenant governor candidate Brian Sims. Also on hand were representatives of other Democratic candidates.
Erie resident Dan Pastore, in his bid for Pennsylvania’s 16th District U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly, has a message he hopes will distinguish him from others in the race — he’s a “different kind of Democrat” who wants to reciprocate.
“I feel strongly about giving back,” he told the newspaper during Sunday’s petition drive at the National Transit Building in Oil City, which was sponsored by the Venango County Democrats. “I feel very strongly about bringing back Democratic values.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.
First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…
Little remains standing of the Drake Building, an Oil City landmark on North Seneca Street that once housed one of the largest movie theaters in western Pennsylvania and one of the first indoor shopping centers.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.
The Downs Building, an Oil City landmark on the corner of Elm and Center streets overlooking Towne Square, is being renovated to house retail space on the first floor and accommodations for travelers on the upper two floors.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early today as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He vowed to stay: “The fight is here.”
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital early today after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.