A Richland Township house was badly damaged by a fire earlier today. The residents were not home at the time, according to Barry Louise, Emlenton Fire Department assistant chief.
A passer-by reported smoke and flames were coming from the rear of a house at 166 Brosius Lane at 10:18 a.m., according to Louise, and firefighters had extinguished the fire by approximately 1 p.m.
Two adult women and three children occupied the house, Louise said.
