HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state government is expected to receive more than $7 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, or almost one-fifth of its operating costs this year, with some warning that the one-time aid should be used only for one-time costs.

Many across state government were still trying to determine Tuesday exactly what sort of restrictions are on the money and suggested that they may not know for certain for days after the bill is signed into law.

Seuss stereotypes?
Seuss stereotypes?

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.

How can states use relief funds?

Old war stories
Old war stories

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - American legion Post 249 is filled with the faces of history during the winter months, as Strattanville's 213 veterans posters are displayed in four rooms of the borough's former schoolhouse.

'Delays mean property and lives'
'Delays mean property and lives'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks says Sunday's blaze at a home on Plummer Street showed long-standing flaws in Venango County's 911 dispatching operations.

Venango County adds 10 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.

Breaking tradition
Breaking tradition

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.

With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes
With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.

1 person hurt, dogs die in fire
1 person hurt, dogs die in fire

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

One person was injured and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Oil City late Sunday morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.

'People eager to do something'

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Senate begins relief bill debate
Senate begins relief bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Teacher 1-shot plan outlined
Teacher 1-shot plan outlined

HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.

Hotel has new owners
Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Another plea to help seniors

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.

Woman breaks ground
Woman breaks ground

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.