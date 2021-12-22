How will 15th District look under new map?

When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.
However, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, in speaking to the Clarion Rotary on Monday, said he is “certain” the 15th District “will get larger.” It’s currently composed of Venango, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Armstrong, Warren, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana and McKean counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
The Venango County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2022 county budget, which doesn’t include a tax increase and allows for larger than anticipated increases in county employees’ salaries.
CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”