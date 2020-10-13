Hub work advances

The Venango County multimodal hub in Oil City is continuing to take shape as the calendar has turned over to fall. Work at the hub has been going on for many months, but much of the progress was hard to see until crews began to put together the steel frame of the building in July. "We have been told that when the multimodal hub is done it will be the nicest hub CATA (Crawford Area Transportation Authority) has," Venango County Commissioner Mike Dulaney said. The project is slated to be finished by March or April if everything goes smoothly, Dulaney said. (By Kara O'Neil)