"I do have a really good roar," Ian Best said as he and his castmates for the Titusville Summer Theater production of "Shrek: The Musical," sat around talking about other parts they've played.
Best, 20, of Seneca has been in about 16 plays. He once played a lion where he had to roar and now he gets to do it again. He plays the title role in the play that opens this week at the Titusville High School auditorium.
Monday was the first night he wore the silicone ogre's headpiece. He asked, "Am I supposed to be able to breathe in this?"
Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Titusville High School auditorium.