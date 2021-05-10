'I thought it was a thunderstorm'

BOSTON (AP) - The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…
Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…