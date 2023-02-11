Indoor fun on the alleys

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 …
All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Oil City Council members handled a few items of business at their brief meeting Thursday, then after the meting city manager Mark Schroyer gave the newspaper an update on where things stand with the former Days Inn hotel that has seen no signs of life for about two years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and again Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)
After coming to town with grand ideas for “bringing back Oil City” about two years ago and buying up buildings, then going silent, a New Jersey software developer is now being cited for leaving his downtown buildings to rot for two years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.
Temperatures in the 20s and (mostly) bright sunshine combined Saturday to make nearly-perfect conditions for viewing sparkling ice sculptures as people of all ages strolled through Fountain Park for Franklin On Ice.
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from maintenance foreman Doug Freer during their monthly meeting Wednesday about prices for a 10-ton 2025 Mack truck that would take about two years to be delivered.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.