Is anyone missing a goat?

A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.
The deer-sized goat was first reported to police on Monday, and the big billy backed away as police tried to corral him.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.
The deer-sized goat was first reported to police on Monday, and the big billy backed away as police tried to corral him.
DILLON PROVENZA, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at dillonprovenza.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8374.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The state Department of Health is now tracking COVID-19 cases among children. The state began providing data on pediatric cases on Aug. 16, ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.
A goat is on the lam from Franklin police, as 3rd Ward residents continue to report sightings of the loose animal.
Applefest will return next month with a traditional look for the “38-and-a-half” iteration of the popular event.
It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.
Polk State Center is almost $5 million under budget compared with last year, mostly due to the low number of staff.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…
Franklin was energized Tuesday as the city saw a new coffee shop open up.
School’s been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
An annual Labor Day tradition in southeastern Venango County was in full swing within an hour after it began Monday.
SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit against Cooperstown couple Allen and Heidi Woodcock, owners and managers of rental properties in Oil City.
Local school district leaders are continuing to react to the state’s mask mandate that goes into effect Tuesday at schools and day cares.
The pandemic has taken its toll on more than our respiratory tracts.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
A building was severely damaged in a fire that was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Franklin.
Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada sent out a letter to families in the district Thursday with details about the state’s mask mandate that begins Tuesday in schools.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners propose to submit an application for $447,925 in Community Block Development Grant funding for five municipalities.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
Art on the Allegheny is returning to Tionesta on Saturday for the fourth year.
The villages of Rocky Grove and Sugarcreek will see a price increase for sewer rates starting in January.
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s July seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
Hurricane Ida will have little effect on northwest Pennsylvania as the storm passes by this afternoon and Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
As we enter the school year and summer turns to fall, many are wondering what can be done to get ahead of COVID.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
1085 MF Tractor with cab. First $3500 takes it. Please ca…
(1) Gravely 48 snowblade, (1) Gravely gear box for mower …
Franklin Area School District is looking to fill several …
House for sale by owner - Zoned commercial and residentia…
Knox 161 Stewart Road, 3 Family Garage Sale Fri. & Sa…
Lost male cat on Gurney Rd in Fkln. Large, long hair, gra…
Multi family sale Fri & Sat 8:30-4:00 at 22614 Titusv…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…