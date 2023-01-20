The current ambulance service crisis in the region was the focus of discussion during a forum Wednesday at Grove City High School that drew a crowd of about 60 people.
Dan Basnak of the Emergency Care Ambulance Service said “we have a limited number of providers and that number has only gotten worse since the pandemic. It has gotten to the point that help may not always be there.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an e…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he’s hopeful they will help bridge the chamber’s partisan divide.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at an inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election.
A last-ditch trial in response to a lawsuit filed to halt the closure of the Polk and White Haven state centers is still scheduled next month, but the state has been steadily moving Polk residents to other housing situations, with or without consent of their guardians.
One man was held for court last week and another man is facing a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection with an incident last summer in Frenchcreek Township in which police say the men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple that lives there.
ATLANTA (AP) — America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday.
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader’s life and legacy “show us the way and we should pay attention.”
LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.
With the possible closure of Polk State Center getting closer, a plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to the center’s employees is moving forward.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.
Franklin city solicitor Brian Spaid told city council at its monthly meeting Monday to expect a wholesale overhaul of the city’s sign ordinance this year, among other business brought up at the meeting.
Franklin Preservation will be brightening January with some post-holiday winter cheer Saturday evening with the group’s Divine Intervention Party at the historic home at 1 Park Way in Miller Park in Franklin.
Margery Lintz, general manager of Movies at Cranberry, confirmed this morning that the movie theaters located inside the Cranberry Mall will be closing Jan. 15 due to expenses surpassing money coming in. While the theater will be open until that date, no new movies will be released.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign.
A Franklin playground rehabilitation project to be funded using transferred Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds will now not be able to be carried out using those funds, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council at Monday night’s meeting.