It was hoppin'

Three-year-old Everett Benson, of Franklin, is all smiles as his mother, Dani, drives him and his 1-year-old sister, Everly, through Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin, where they received their Easter goodies on Saturday morning. (By Luka Krneta)
Easter Bunny Lane volunteers Marie Findlan, left, and Della Kendzior greet a line of vehicles and hand out goodies along Easter Bunny Lane on 12th Street in Franklin on Saturday morning. (By Luka Krneta)
The Easter bunny greets people as they drive through Easter Bunny Lane on 12th Street in Franklin on Saturday morning. (By Luka Krneta)
The smiling faces of children, and the joyous interaction between parents and volunteers told the story along Easter Bunny Lane in Franklin on Saturday morning.
As the adults stopped their vehicles on 12th Street, kids eagerly awaited their Easter treats and toys from the Franklin Fine Arts Council and a Franklin coloring book created by the Franklin Retail and Business Association.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.