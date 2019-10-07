Carter Austin, 5, of Sligo, gets his picture taken by his grandmother Julie Raybuck, with a Monster Truck in the background during the Autumn Leaf Festival homecoming parade Saturday. (By Richard Sayer)
Emma Hetrick, of Distant, watches the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves parade in Clarion on Saturday. The cold didn't stop her from waving to every unit that passed by her perch on Main Street. She watched the parade with her brother Benjamin, 2, and mother Sarah. (By Randy Bartley)
The American Legion Riders make their way down the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves parade route Saturday in Clarion. The riders were the Grand Marshals of the parade. About 90 riders from all over western Pennsylvania participated. (By Randy Bartley)
This tracked 1951 John Deere Model MC is equipped with a J.D. 60 blade that was manufactured in Yakima, Washington. Ray and Bonnie Cupples Jr. own it. It was one of three Model M.C.'s on display at the Autumn Leaf Festival antique tractor show Saturday in Clarion. (By Randy Bartley)
The Clarion University Golden Eagle marching band performs Saturday during the Autumn Leaf Festival homecoming parade in Clarion. (By Richard Sayer)
