WARREN (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape last week from the Warren County jail say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area.

Authorities added that reward money in the case has more than doubled.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent returns after postponement

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

State begins new fiscal year without budget plan in place

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of today’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government’s full spending authority intact.

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.