'It's beautiful here'

Bill Kapp, Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run event organizer, waves as one group of Jeeps heads back into the trail as his group stops for a quick break at Two Mile Run County Park. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Oil Valley Jeeps steering committee members (from left): Don Cramer, Karen Cramer, Bill Kapp, Debb Kapp, Lou Ann McFadden, Kent McFadden, Patty Elliott, and Eric Elliott worked with park officials to create the inaugural Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep run to benefit Two Mile Run County Park. (Contributed photo)
A total of 126 Jeeps registered for the inaugural Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run at Two Mile Run County Park Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Kent McFadden leads a group of Jeepers through the North Woods trail. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Bill Kapp, Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run event organizer, waves as one group of Jeeps heads back into the trail as his group stops for a quick break at Two Mile Run County Park. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
Oil Valley Jeeps steering committee members (from left): Don Cramer, Karen Cramer, Bill Kapp, Debb Kapp, Lou Ann McFadden, Kent McFadden, Patty Elliott, and Eric Elliott worked with park officials to create the inaugural Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep run to benefit Two Mile Run County Park. (Contributed photo)
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's T…
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
State Department of Human Services provides a picture of the resident population at Polk State Center. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Saturday's The Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary's actions during health emergencies was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.