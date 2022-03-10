It's snowing out!

Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.
Dennis Anderson of Lincoln Street in Oil City took Misha for a walk Wednesday morning to enjoy the snow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.
Dennis Anderson of Lincoln Street in Oil City took Misha for a walk Wednesday morning to enjoy the snow.
LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.
Oil City School District is moving ahead with spending close to $12 million in COVID grant funding from the state and federal governments.
Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
Election-related matters, including the congressional redistricting plan for Pennsylvania that would split Venango County into two districts, were discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Franklin High School art students received an art and history lesson rolled into one Tuesday at the Venango County Historical Society.
Venango County coroner Christina Rugh has identified the woman who was found dead Saturday at a residence on Mineral Street in Oil City.
Franklin, like other municipalities across the state, for the first time is eligible to apply for a state grant, the funding of which comes from money gained via gambling revenue.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
Beginning in April, the decorative, twin-globe streetlights and their poles on Franklin’s Liberty Street, between 12th and 13th streets, will be replaced, according to City Manager Tracy Jamieson.
I was on the phone talking to Oil City basketball coach Bob Lynch before the start of the 1971-72 season. I was interviewing him for The Derrick for a preview story on the Oilers, who were seeking their third straight Section 2 title.
An Oil City man has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a 55-gallon drum at the couple’s residence on Mineral Street.
An Oil City man is accused of homicide and also faces other charges.
Erie resident Dan Pastore, in his bid for Pennsylvania’s 16th District U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly, has a message he hopes will distinguish him from others in the race — he’s a “different kind of Democrat” who wants to reciprocate.
Four teams of Cranberry junior high school students will be busy the next couple of months preparing for a robotics world championship competition in May.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.
CLARION — When homelessness is mentioned, an urban scene can come to mind. However, it’s not a problem relegated to the nation’s larger communities.
First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…
Looking for a dress for prom? Or a bridesmaid dress? Maybe a dress to wear to a wedding?
Little remains standing of the Drake Building, an Oil City landmark on North Seneca Street that once housed one of the largest movie theaters in western Pennsylvania and one of the first indoor shopping centers.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
An empty tanker truck burst into flames at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Route 257 in Seneca near Action Auto.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council earlier this week approved the first steps in repairing a sinkhole along North First Avenue caused by drainage erosion.
Franklin state police said they have received complaints about drivers in violation of school bus laws, prompting police to remind drivers to be more cognizant of stopped school buses.
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…
Christians gathered Wednesday across the area for Holy Eucharist and the distribution of ashes in observance of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
Portraits of former Venango County judges are now prominently displayed in Courtroom 1 at the county courthouse.
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.
Franklin Area School Board members on Monday night formally approved the appointment of Pat Gavin as acting superintendent, effective Feb. 14.
Oil City School Board members discussed early dismissal days and heard an update about school libraries in the district during their meeting Monday.
Community members found their way into the fellowship hall of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City throughout the day Tuesday for pancakes, sausage and eggs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Marie Veon was sworn in Monday as Venango County’s acting president judge.
Oil City School Board members were told at their meeting Monday that a restorative justice initiative at Oil City High School has been successful in its first few months.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …
The Oil City Arts Council will unveil a new event this spring — FAM Jam — that will focus on food, art and music.
Scrubgrass crash
For sale: old oil pumps, steel wheel carts, records, juke…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
Found Pointer mix in Clarion Borough March 7th. Please co…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…