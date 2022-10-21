Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

Trump

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. 

 AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action," Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.

The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.

The committee writes in its letter that it has assembled “overwhelming evidence” that Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his own defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and by pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to try to change the results.

But lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.

The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.

The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating his claims. He made no mention of the subpoena.

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Doctor says Fetterman recovering
Doctor says Fetterman recovering

HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …

Oil City fiber-optic project continues
Oil City fiber-optic project continues

  • Makayla Keating

A Verizon crew out of Erie County has been working on a fiber-optic project on Route 8 in Oil City, between the Specialist Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and the Center Street Bridge.

Could Titusville company's deal help Cranberry?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.

Venango, Clarion gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.

Children never too young to learn fire prevention
Children never too young to learn fire prevention

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.

State: 37 Polk Center residents relocated

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.

'Pastore sees 'big commitment' needed in new-look 16th District
'Pastore sees 'big commitment' needed in new-look 16th District

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

Franklin will move ahead with fireworks ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala
Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.

Mandatory dates on Pa. ballot envelopes get new court ruling

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.