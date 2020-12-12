A JC Penney company corporate spokesperson has confirmed to the newspaper that its store in the Clarion Mall will close in spring.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving
Front Page

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.

+2
Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases
Front Page

Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Front Page

Hospital keeping up with surge

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'
Front Page

'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.

Free

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Front Page

Small businesses forced to adapt

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.

+2
Getting in the spirit
Front Page

Getting in the spirit

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.

Front Page

Wolf says he's tested positive, isolating at home

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Free

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Front Page

Nursing home industry suing state

HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Front Page

Panel trims waste hauling hike

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.

+3
A rewarding project
Front Page

A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Free

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

Front Page

Wolf warns hospitals at risk, mulls new restrictions

HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.

+2
UPMC Northwest parade
Front Page

UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Front Page

'We're in a good place'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.

+2
Area weekend cases hit 279
Front Page

Area weekend cases hit 279

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

+3
Santa lights up OC
Front Page

Santa lights up OC

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Front Page

Work stoppage during crisis?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.

Front Page

UN health chief: We can 'begin to dream about end of pandemic'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."

Front Page

PennDOT liability clampdown angers OC manager

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.