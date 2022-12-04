Clarion state police said a juvenile was found deceased at about 4 p.m. Saturday near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said an autopsy will be conducted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion state police said a juvenile was found deceased at about 4 p.m. Saturday near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said an autopsy will be conducted.
Clarion state police said a juvenile was found deceased at about 4 p.m. Saturday near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township.
Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
The most wonderful time of the year kicked off in Oil City Friday evening with a visit from Santa and the lighting of the huge Christmas tree in Town Square during the Christmas Past celebration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.
The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
Oil City Council members heard an update on the East Second Street project and approved a second reading of the city’s 2023 budget with no changes during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania American Water on Wednesday announced a $4.8 million investment to upgrade its Clarion and Paint-Elk wastewater systems.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
Venango County is seeing early positive results with its “step-up plan” to bolster the number of human services employees in the county.
FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.
MEADVILLE — A man accused of shooting another man in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot earlier this month was apprehended in Titusville on Monday.
As the calendar moves toward December, Venango County chief financial officer Diona Brick says things in the county “are going very well from a fiscal perspective.”
The Venango County Democratic Party and the Venango-Clarion Chapter of the NWPA Area Labor Federation will once again deliver free Christmas dinners to area residents.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties’ lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike.
Christmas Past will return to Oil City this weekend with a full slate of activities for the celebration’s 22nd year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.
NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t look for plastic partitions or faraway benches when visiting Santa Claus this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, and he’s got some pressing issues on his mind.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.
CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.
As the rain drizzled down Sunday afternoon in Oil City, creativity and a variety of artistic mediums were on display at the ARTS Oil City’s Artists Sunday in the National Transit Building and several other locations around town.
Monroe Township crash
NEW YORK (AP) — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday.
Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season kicks off Saturday — and continues on Sunday — then runs through Dec. 10, with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 4.
With Small Business Saturday coming up tomorrow, many local businesses across the tri-county area are offering special promotions on the day itself and the weeks ahead to encourage people to come out and shop local for Christmas.
Clarion County commissioners unanimously adopted the county’s preliminary 2023 budget on Wednesday.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
For the fourth year, Heath’s Market in Oil City will host a free Thanksgiving dinner, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
Valley Grove School Board members were updated on an estimated timeline for the upcoming construction projects at Rocky Grove High School at their meeting Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — For families who settled for smaller gatherings and remote blessings during the height of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving looks like the return of the big bash.
Local artists will be opening their studio doors to the community this Sunday as part of the third annual Artists Sunday, a nationwide day dedicated to supporting the arts.
A Pittsburgh-area corporation that has been pitching a plan to the state that would transition Polk State Center’s residents to “signature homes,” while providing jobs to the center’s employees, received an infusion of funding that would meet half the cost needed to build four such homes in …
Franklin School Board members on Monday appointed a former member to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Ben Andrews.