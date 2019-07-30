The July 19 storm, a deluge that measured more than four inches of rain in just a few hours in several parts of Venango County, sent Lower Two Mile Run over its banks along Deep Hollow Road near the intersection with Route 322.
Much of the wreckage that littered the roadway and was washed out into the Allegheny River came from a large tract filled with campers and vehicles. The property as well as its contents are owned by Randy Spencer.
According to reports, the debris from Spencer's lot as well as adjoining properties was swept through large culverts and out into the river where much of it was deposited along the river banks and onto mid-river islands.
Rebecca Davis, a resident of River Drive that is directly opposite the confluence of Two Mile Run and the river, took photographs Sunday of what she described as "debris strewn for miles along the Allegheny River."
The pictures, she said, "are shocking and horribly sad for those of us who appreciated the pristine beauty of our river."
Traveling by kayak, Davis said she saw debris along the river shore and on islands down river as far as Kennerdell and Fisherman's Cove that is seven miles south of Deep Hollow Road.
"It is impossible for me to imagine all that is still unseen on the opposite shore from where we traveled and the other sides of the islands we passed," Davis said. "The weeds have already begun to camouflage much of the banks, and the river bottom will forever be haunted with shards of inorganic trash."
Davis added, "Tragically, reclamation of the toxic liquid waste - oil, gas, transmission fluid - is impossible."
Chad Findlay, township manager in Cranberry Township, said his office is working with officials from other agencies to address the waterway debris as well as numerous flood-related issues throughout the township. While no river clean-up has yet been held, the state Department of Environmental Protection is "presumably in charge of that," he said.
Meanwhile, Venango County officials are continuing to receive information about flood-related damages sustained by residents, businesses and municipalities throughout the county.
The county's Department of Public Safety is receiving preliminary damage estimates from affected municipalities, but no tally has yet been completed. That assessment will be sent to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for review.
Based on the calculations, the report could provide financial assistance from state and federal sources for flood-damaged roadways, private properties and other infrastructure.
Last last week, Tim Dunkle, director of the Department of Public Safety, said the commissioners are asking residents affected by the flood to contact their local officials, call the commissioner's office at 677-0325 or call Venango County 211 to report damages as well as receive information about available assistance.