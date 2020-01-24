State Rep R. Lee James, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, Venango County commissioner Albert Abramovic, Polk market owner Jimmy Miller and commissioners Mike Dulaney and Sam Breene (from left) presented updates to the crowd of about 50 people who attended Thursday's Polk Center town hall meeting. (By Richard Sayer)
Former Polk Center employee and resident advocate Walt Hoffman asked a handful of questions Thursday as he listened to the updated information about Polk Center provided by the panel. (By Richard Sayer)
State Rep. R. Lee James told the crowd about recent developments in Harrisburg, and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, background, talked about what is coming next. They took a few questions from the audience as did the Venango County commissioners. (By Richard Sayer)
Signs were outside the former Salvation Army building at 8th and Elk streets in Franklin where Thursday's meeting was held. (By Richard Sayer)
State and local lawmakers gathered Thursday at the old Salvation Army building at the corner of Elk and Eighth streets in Franklin to provide a no nonsense perspective about the ongoing battle to keep Polk and White Haven state centers open.
The town hall event was hosted by Venango County commissioners and was designed to give supporters a clear view of the road ahead. Several dozen people attended the gathering.