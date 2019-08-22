Kennedy gets life in prison

Richard Kennedy arrives at the Venango County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

 By Richard Sayer

The man accused of killing a Franklin woman in October 2017 was sentenced this afternoon to life in prison without parole.

Richard Kennedy’s sentence was handed down in Venango County Court by President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags