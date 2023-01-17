Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps brought 21 volunteers together Monday to renovate the future Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service building in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day of Service activities.

The House of Trades team with Keystone SMILES undertook the project after the ambulance service received a grant to purchase its new building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

2 men accused in robbery going through court system

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

One man was held for court last week and another man is facing a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection with an incident last summer in Frenchcreek Township in which police say the men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple that lives there.

Front Page

Transition plan advancing for Polk Center residents

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

With the possible closure of Polk State Center getting closer, a plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to the center’s employees is moving forward.

Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
Front Page

Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader’s life and legacy “show us the way and we should pay attention.”

Constitutional amendments pose test to Shapiro
Front Page

Constitutional amendments pose test to Shapiro

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.

Front Page

Election buzz already in air

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

We’re less than a couple of weeks into the new year and headed toward the dead of winter, but interest in this year’s election season is already heating up.

Front Page

Movies at Cranberry is closing Jan. 15

Margery Lintz, general manager of Movies at Cranberry, confirmed this morning that the movie theaters located inside the Cranberry Mall will be closing Jan. 15 due to expenses surpassing money coming in. While the theater will be open until that date, no new movies will be released. 

DCED denies use of CDBG funds for Franklin playground project
Front Page

DCED denies use of CDBG funds for Franklin playground project

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A Franklin playground rehabilitation project to be funded using transferred Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds will now not be able to be carried out using those funds, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council at Monday night’s meeting.

Nice day for a walk
Front Page

Nice day for a walk

The temperature was brisk, but the sun was out in full force early Monday afternoon, persuading Stephanie Smith to take her 4-year-old mixed breed dog, Tucker, for a walk.

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Front Page

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers …

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats
Front Page

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window
Front Page

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
Front Page

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…