Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.

A large crowd gathered in Bandstand Park with many discussing how they were happy the multi-round competition was able to start. About 100 people were seated in the park an hour before the 7 p.m. start.

PASSHE approves integration

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.

Police chief clarifies policy on tickets

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.

Kickoff worth wait

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.

State OKs university integration plan

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.

Too many fireworks in Franklin?

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.

Focus on Two Mile lake

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.

'It's beautiful here'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.

Wolf sets sights on school funding

HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.

Event in full swing

  • From staff reports

The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.

Polk lawsuit moves forward

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.

Preserving history

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.

Transition tribulations

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.

Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.

Thompson hopes bill connects

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.

Spruce-up at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.

Chamber leader: Lack of employees is 'a crisis'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

