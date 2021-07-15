Kickoff worth wait

The 11 Taste of Talent contestants wait to be introduced Wednesday while holding numbers designating the order of their performances. Spectators were able to cast votes for their favorite singers by marking the contestant's number onto a slip of paper. (By Dillon Provenza)
Taste of Talent spectators applaud after Jacob Burris finishes his performance. (By Dillon Provenza)
Taste of Talent judges Rachael Mellor and Nathaniel Licht discuss a performance Wednesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
Kyle Hagan Jr., 7, of Franklin, dances as Jordan Boughner sings "Don't Stop Believin'" at Taste of Talent on Wendesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
A large crowd gathered in Bandstand Park with many discussing how they were happy the multi-round competition was able to start. About 100 people were seated in the park an hour before the 7 p.m. start.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
