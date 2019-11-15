Kids get their coats

Oil City firefighter Lt. Eric McFadden helps Alaina Weaver, 9, and her mom, Jody Neely, pick out a coat for Alaina's brother, Dakota, at Hasson Heights Elementary School on Thursday. Firefighters and Hasson teachers helped distribute some of the 588 coats the firefighters were able to collect in the annual Coats for Kids drive. The coats will be distributed to all four Venango County school districts. Oil City firefighter John Horn has organized the effort the last several years. (By Richard Sayer)