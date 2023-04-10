Emlenton’s Echo 4-H Club held its annual egg hunt in Hughes Park on Saturday morning with the help of the Emlenton Civic Club.
Folks gathered near the pavilion on a sunny morning so children could take part in four separate egg hunts based on ages.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
Oil City Public Works Director Howard Faunce, is retiring Friday after 29 years with Oil City’s Public Works department, including the past six years as director.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
CLARION — Kurt Jaeger served in the 82nd Airborne Division until he was wounded while training stateside in 2003.
A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members on Wednesday approved the borough’s new speed limit ordinance put together by solicitor Brian Spaid.
An Oil City man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide for killing Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
The weather was breezy and very warm for April as close to 200 people joined in a memorial walk Wednesday afternoon on the West End bike trail in Oil City for Suzette Nellis.
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday evening that it raised $1,004,200 during its 2022 campaign drive — the largest sum the local nonprofit has amassed during any of its annual drives.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
Visitors to Two Mile Run County Park this month might notice that the pavilion layout has changed a little bit from last year, and a new pavilion is being constructed at Pioneer Flats.
As is required by state law, Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada has compiled an annual report on his district.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
A memorial walk will be held today on the Oil City bike trail for lifelong Oil City resident Marcy Suzette Nellis.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they’re cutting supplies of crude — again.
After 22 years of working hard and dreaming big, most of the funds to renovate and reopen the Lyric Theater in Oil City have been lined up, and work could begin later this year.
At Franklin city council’s monthly meeting Monday, a few potential ordinances were discussed to be brought before council next month for first reading.
SUMMERVILLE — Every year for the past 31 years, Charlie Simpson of Summerville has hosted a farm toy show at the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department hall.
Vehicle hits pedestrian
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
Despite the heavy rains earlier in the morning, anglers lined the banks for the first day of trout season at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
After sitting vacant for three years, there is talk about another buyer for the former Days Inn hotel in Oil City.
It was back in the summer of 2016 when I was first introduced to Ronnie Beith.
Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson has confirmed to the newspaper that Ronnie Beith, the city's much-beloved coordinator of Franklin Events, passed away on Saturday.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
A fire Thursday evening in Franklin destroyed a Railroad Street home and its contents.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
CLARION — The high winds that ripped through the region last weekend took a toll on the New Bethlehem and Foxburg areas, according to Clarion County Director of Emergency Services Jeff Smathers.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.
Work on Oil City’s multi-faceted East End project is underway near the city’s landmark fountain and in the area of the intersection of Wilson Avenue and East Second Street.
CLARION — Clarion County is reaching out to other counties and municipalities to help alleviate the crisis in emergency medical services.
Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.