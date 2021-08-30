Tags
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News
SALEM — Heavy rains hit western Clarion County and south central Venango County at about 6 p.m. Saturday, quickly dumping up to 3 inches of water in some areas.
- By KEVIN MCGILL and JAY REEVES Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
- By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.
(Editor’s note: This column was written by Penny Weichel, retired sports editor for The Derrick, who looks back at Franklin High School’s undefeated football teams 50 years ago in 1971 and 1972 as the Knights open this year’s season today.)
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Parkside in Titusville is set to host an open house on Sunday, a year since the former Titusville YMCA saw life brought back to the building.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer discussed updates to City Hall at Thursday’s city council meeting.
- By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…
A Brockway man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board members this week approved the review of the district’s school safety plan, which includes clear language regarding masking while at school and how the district will manage the situation as the school year begins and moves forward.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
ATLANTA (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Editor’s note: Only a portion of the following story appeared in Tuesday’s edition.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney say they are pleased with operations at the county jail and the work of the new warden there.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
SHIPPENVILLE - As local military veterans enjoyed each other's company at the Clarion County Veterans Picnic on Saturday, their minds were on Afghanistan and the American withdrawal.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a "full forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members voted Monday to give allow district Superintendent Lynda Weller to set the regulations for masks in school this year as the COVID situation develops and changes.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Mask wearing and other COVID-19 issues remained a frustration for Franklin school board and community members at Monday's board meeting.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Regional authors gathered outside Oil City Library on Saturday for the inaugural Oil Region Festival of the Book.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
BridgeFest is back and better than ever, according to event organizers and attendees.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
BridgeFest made its resurgence Friday at the Center Street Bridge in Oil City after the popular event was canceled last year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin Area School District had a "busy summer" of fun and learning for elementary school students.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
