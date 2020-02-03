About 250 community leaders and members came together for a common cause at the Rocky Grove Fire Department's social hall on Friday - to understand the needs and priorities of people in poverty and build relationships with them.

The discussion - "Bridges out of Poverty" - was held by Venango County Human Services, which brought in Jodi Pfarr, an author and consultant who speaks nationally and internationally on topics of poverty and class.

0
0
0
0
0