Author and consultant Jodi Pfarr talks with a crowd of about 250 people at the Rocky Grove Fire Department on Friday. The talk was about poverty, and what agencies and communities can do to help those in need. (By Richard Sayer)
About 250 people from at least four counties representing social service agencies, schools and government leaders were in attendance at Friday's meeting at the Rocky Grove Fire Department. (By Richard Sayer)
Attendees listen to author and consultant Jodi Pfarr, who led groups in discussions and workshops on ways to address poverty. (By Richard Sayer)
About 250 community leaders and members came together for a common cause at the Rocky Grove Fire Department's social hall on Friday - to understand the needs and priorities of people in poverty and build relationships with them.
The discussion - "Bridges out of Poverty" - was held by Venango County Human Services, which brought in Jodi Pfarr, an author and consultant who speaks nationally and internationally on topics of poverty and class.