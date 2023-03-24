Knox doubles down on donations to emergency services

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to sh…
A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.
One of the finest boys basketball seasons in Franklin High School history came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Knights dropped a 61-53 decision to Penn Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs held at Armstrong High School.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
GENEVA (AP) — Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…
Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
Two Rocky Grove High School seniors presented their business start-up ideas to a panel of three judges during the Venango County eAcademy’s Dolphin Tank event Thursday at PennWest Clarion’s Venango Campus.
NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and head off a broader crisis in the banking sector.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
The Oil City School District’s curriculum and education committee laid out recommendations Monday for how the district should move forward with its ongoing plans for sexuality and sexual harassment lessons.