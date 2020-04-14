Hanna Drozynski sits with the 3D printers she borrowed from Lakeview School District. "I honestly didn't think it would come together as fast as it did," Drozynski said about her project to help health care workers. (Contributed photo)
These nearly completed face shields are lined up and ready to be shipped out. Once they arrive the healthcare workers will then be able to snap the plastic face cover on that Hanna Drozynski said she purchases from the supplier that created the 3D printed part plans. They don't have the elastic that goes behind the ears. It has a band that goes around the entire head that doesn't put pressure on ears, Drozynski said. (Contributed photo)
