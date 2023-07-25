Heath's Market

Heidi Wise (left) and Rebecca Colvin, co-owners of Heath’s Market, said Monday that after five years of running the neighborhood grocery store, the time has come for them to close the business and move on to other ventures.

 By Kara O’Neil

A landmark business on Oil City’s North Side will be closing in the coming days.

Heath’s Market on Bishop Avenue is “days away from closing” co-owners and sisters Rebecca Colvin and Heidi Wise said Monday.

