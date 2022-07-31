Oakland Township structure fire
Venango County 911 said a structure fire occurred at 574 Pritchard Road in Oakland Township at 9:51 a.m. Saturday.
State police in Mercer said a man changing a tire on his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township was fatally struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning.
Another Oil Heritage Festival has come and gone, and there remains no sign of life at an Oil City landmark that for many years was a hub of activity during the festival.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.
HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
Oil City Council on Thursday granted a request for a tax exemption under the LERTA ordinance for a development on Grandview Road.
A Franklin woman was held for court Thursday on allegations of abusing her infant son in a case that has drawn much attention around the community and on social media the last three months.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s annual Taste of Talent vocal competition will wrap up with three concerts next week in Bandstand Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.
One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.
Amid global reports of fertilizer shortages and high operating prices in the agriculture sector, there are local farmers who are holding their own. However, their increased costs of production will mean an increase in consumer prices.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the family of a Sandycreek woman who was killed Sunday when a large oak tree fell on her home in the Idlewood trailer park during a severe storm.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
Plum Township fire update
HARRISBURG (AP) — Congressman Glenn Thompson attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited the Pepro operation on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on Tuesday during a tour through the state.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a report Monday on potential financing options for the district’s current capital improvements project.
CLARION — Clarion County is anticipating an application for a solar farm by Thursday.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.
At one end of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in the Little Theatre on Monday afternoon, dozens of children enthusiastically belted out pop hits from the ‘80s.
PITTSBURGH — For the third consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.59, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The sound of engines filled the air at the Clarion County Fair on Monday when the track was opened to drag racers.
A Franklin woman is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with a weekend incident in which she told three children she was going to kill them.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to the newspaper late Sunday evening that one person died after a tree came down in Sandycreek Township during a storm that swept through the area early Sunday afternoon. She provided no further information other than to confirm the fatality.
Oil City fire chief Derek Long says many drivers need to have a better understanding about what to do when they see an emergency vehicle.
The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.
Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.
According to the Penelec website, power is gradually being restored to areas that lost power today as a result of storms.
WASHINGTON (AP) — This isn’t the end of the Capitol riot story.
The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.
There is an old saying that corn should be “knee high by the Fourth of July.” However, along the Interstate 80 corridor, that was not the case this year.
Families lined up to enter the Hasson pool for free Friday afternoon during the Oil Heritage Festival pool party.
The sun shone down brightly as the 44th Oil Heritage Festival kicked off in style Thursday with the queen crowning, children’s activities and music.
It’s breeding season for some animals, which means abandonment and lost animal rates are picking up.
More people are enjoying the products at the Oil City farmers market since it changed its hours at the beginning of July, according to organizers.
CLARION - Fire heavily damaged an apartment complex at the corner of Wood Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday night in Clarion.
Several events got things rolling Wednesday before the Oil Heritage Festival officially kicks off today.
