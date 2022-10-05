Oakland Township crash
There were no injuries reported after a single-vehicle accident on Route 417 in Oakland Township at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to Venango County 911. Franklin state police and Oakland Volunteer Fire Department responded.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
A once vacant room in Rocky Grove High School is continuing to operate as a thrift-store-like closet that provides a valuable resource for students.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.
The Franklin pedestrian safety committee met Monday in city council chambers to hear a safety report on the intersections of Washington Crossing with Elk and Liberty streets.
BROOKVILLE — Krista Uhrin loves cats and coffee, so it made perfect sense for her to open a business that satisfies both passions — and at the same time helps to find permanent homes for the cats.
A Cooperstown man and woman are facing charges, including a third-degree murder charge against the woman, in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy who died in July of a fentanyl overdose.
Two Mile Run County Park, often called a hidden gem in Venango County, might not be so hidden anymore as the number of visitors to the park grew over COVID and has remained steady since.
CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets.
A tidal wave of shoppers descended on Clarion’s Main Street on Friday for the annual Autumn Leaf Festival Farmers and Crafters Day.
Franklin Area School District is hoping to cut costs as well as paper with a new idea presented at this week’s school board operations committee meeting — The Knights Mill & Print Shoppe.
Jimmy Miller says he tries to go for a “Grand Ole Opry” feel inside his Main Street Market in Polk on Saturday nights.
The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
PennDOT laid out its plans for shutting down and repairing Veterans Bridge in Oil City next year during a public meeting Thursday that was attended by just a few people.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.
A saying goes that little by little, one goes a long way.
As the November general election approaches, the Venango County election office is busy testing voting machines this week.
Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.
What’s your hobby? Scrapbooking? Woodworking? Watching football?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
Despite the possibility of rain and the presence of brisk temperatures, none of that could chill the enthusiasm of children who eagerly awaited to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival’s Kiddie Parade early Tuesday evening.
In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.
Within an hour Tuesday Cindy Callihan, Clarion County’s longtime director of elections, went from being the director to the former director and now the interim director.
The Franklin Pedestrian Safety Committee is meeting next week to continue discussing improvements to the intersections at Washington Crossing and Liberty and Elk streets.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.
Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.
Oil City fire
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association returned to Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for its third annual fall Regatta.
WEST MIFFLIN (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.
The sound and smoke coming form muzzleloaders filled the air at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday during the third annual Black Powder Shoot Out, as participants shot their primitive firearms at metal targets and shared their experiences.