Oil City vehicle-bicycle crash
According to Venango County 911, a person injured in a vehicle-bicycle crash on Wilson Avenue at 3:49 p.m. Saturday required transport to a medical facility. The scene was cleared at 4:37 p.m.
The boil-water advisory that Sugarcreek Borough has been under is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, according to Randy Rhodes, secretary of Sugarcreek Water Co.
People on Friday once again gathered in the downtown Franklin area to show their support for a Franklin couple accused of abusing their infant son.
The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
The boil-water advisory that Sugarcreek Borough has been under is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, according to Randy Rhodes, secretary of Sugarcreek Water Co.
HARRISBURG (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that wi…
UPMC Northwest is celebrating its newest mothers with matching baby hats and headbands in honor of Mother’s Day.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution requesting increased funding for the “crumbling mental health system.”
NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street’s biggest rally in two years, as worries grow that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will de…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.
A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.
Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..
Gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman says tolling of interstate bridges “is not necessary,” and keeping Polk State Center in operation is vital to those who need its services.
Franklin City Council accepted the resignation of a council member, heard an update on the Miller-Sibley pool and addressed numerous other issues at the panel’s meeting Monday.
State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, a candidate for lieutenant governor, believes the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the neglect in the mental health system.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain says he “is not a politician,” but that didn’t stop him from outlining his vision for Pennsylvania, which includes governing with fiscal conservancy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned that other privacy ri…
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are working together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.
(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series that takes a look at how employers, schools and community organizations are coming together to help job-seekers prepare to join the workforce.)
Twenty-five vendors have signed on to be part of Franklin’s 2022 farmers market, which will open Saturday.
Mineral Township crash
Poor weather didn’t dampen the 29th annual Biker’s Blessing Sunday afternoon at Tionesta.
Three area state House representatives, who have a combined 21 terms served, are again seeking re-election to the General Assembly; citing a variety of issues and agendas as the reasons behind their decisions.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…
Several events have been planned in the area as part of the Remake Learning Days Across America program.
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved the purchase of three parcels of land from the Venango County Land Bank.
Kindergarten students at Valley Grove Elementary School have spent the majority of the past month watching and waiting for the sounds of peeps and the sight of fluffy little chicks.
Organizers of Relay for Life events in Venango County are looking to paint the county purple in May to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
Oil City Council heard an update on “personnel issues” in the city during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.
Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
CLARION — Clarion County is joining the movement to support the mental health system in the 2022-23 budget that Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Legislature are developing.
Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.
