Clarion County 911 reported a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer occurred at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 57, in Beaver Township. The scene was cleared at 11:27 a.m. 

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…

Juneteenth marked at Clarion with program
Juneteenth marked at Clarion with program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.

Landmark year for Two Mile, archery event
Landmark year for Two Mile, archery event

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

This year marks a milestone year for both the International Bowhunting Organization and Two Mile Run County Park — its the fifth year in which the IBO will hold the second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship at the park.

Fed attacks inflation with largest rate hike since 1994
Fed attacks inflation with largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages
Work on Franklin mural project in final stages

Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.

Clarion Borough declares pool 'obsolete'

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough Council agreed this month to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stating the borough pool, which a 1980’s DCNR grant helped build, is “obsolete.”

Recession fears grow - how high is the risk?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.

‘He’s become detached from reality’
‘He’s become detached from reality’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…

Senators reach bipartisan agreement on guns
Senators reach bipartisan agreement on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Township grants Spencer conditional use permit

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to grant a conditional use permit to township resident Randy Spencer to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, 'attempted coup'
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

62 seniors graduate at Rocky Grove
62 seniors graduate at Rocky Grove

Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.

New business concept coming to Clarion

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.

Rocky Grove sophomores get financial reality check
Rocky Grove sophomores get financial reality check

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Rocky Grove High School sophomores were given a reality check this week concerning their future finances based on the career path they would like to pursue, how many kids they want to have and where they want to live.