Beaver crash
Clarion County 911 reported a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer occurred at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 57, in Beaver Township. The scene was cleared at 11:27 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion County 911 reported a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer occurred at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 57, in Beaver Township. The scene was cleared at 11:27 a.m.
Beaver crash
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…
Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
Repairs to the safety training trailer used to teach children about fire safety was a main topic of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association.
The annual Blues and Barbecue Festival, a Father’s Day weekend tradition in Franklin, is back this weekend and will feature two award winning blues artists.
It has survived fire, frozen boilers and even a fender-bender, and served its community for a century.
Two Utica women say they have been helped by the new state SHARE program that matches older adults with roommates.
This year marks a milestone year for both the International Bowhunting Organization and Two Mile Run County Park — its the fifth year in which the IBO will hold the second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship at the park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
Flag Day services were held Tuesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park and Oil City’s Hasson Park.
Staffing is “getting tight” for two key Clarion County entities, the sheriff’s department and ambulance services.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council agreed this month to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stating the borough pool, which a 1980’s DCNR grant helped build, is “obsolete.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
An Eagle Scout with Troop 28 in Rocky Grove earned all the merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts earlier this year, and it was a goal he set for himself “a long time ago.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…
Franklin state police are continuing their investigation into a house fire and explosion that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 208 in Clinton Township.
HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
MARIENVILLE — Bigfoot was seen almost everywhere in Marienville over the past three days. The elusive mammal was seen on pottery, T-shirts, paintings and crafts of all sorts. There was even a 7-foot-tall live Bigfoot.
CLARION — The Clarion County Sorce Center has been called a “building within a building.”
Just about all of last week, three prominently displayed numbers on convenience store signs along area highways were inescapable — $4.99.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
Tourism and business leaders are optimistic despite the rising cost of filling up gas tanks and record-high inflation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.
A total of 110 seniors received their diplomas Friday evening as Oil City High School held its commencement exercises in the warm, evening sunlight on the football field.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told the same thing over and over, by his campaign team, the data crunchers, and a steady stream of lawyers, investigators and inner-circle allies: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election.
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
Cranberry Township supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to grant a conditional use permit to township resident Randy Spencer to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
Did you know June is National Dairy Month?
Oil City Council members, citing rising costs, voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to cancel the stormwater management portion of the city’s Justus Park rehabilitation project.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.
CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.
Rocky Grove High School sophomores were given a reality check this week concerning their future finances based on the career path they would like to pursue, how many kids they want to have and where they want to live.
Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.
Missing firearm
429 E. Bissell Ave. Oil City. Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-3. G…
Clarion - 1 BR apt. No pets, smoke free, no HUD. (814)226-8618
Immediate opening for office personnel to assist with AP,…
Oil City - Yard sale 13 E. 6th St. Saturday June 18th 10a…
Pleasantville Borough is seeking a highly motivated and r…
Congratulations! Father’s Day King for a Day Winner Travi…
SWM looking for SWF 45-55 in Oil City or Cranberry area. …
The Roger Connor family would like to thank all of the pe…