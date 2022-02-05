Child sex abuse
State police in Mercer said a Sandy Lake man has been charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a second-degree felony.
State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc set the tone during a call-in, town-hall meeting on Thursday during which callers expressed concerns toward the plan to toll selected bridges on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and…
Franklin on Ice returns today for its 26th year at Fountain Park, and the conditions couldn’t be better for the festival with cold temperatures and all that snow.
When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected
The following schools have canceled for Friday, Feb. 4:
UPMC is offering a monoclonal antibody treatment called Evusheld to help fight against COVID-19.
ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggli…
For Victor Milko, owning the Clarion River Lodge is like coming home again.
A Franklin man is facing charges for stealing $5,000 from the Franklin Horseshoe Club, which has since disbanded.
Police seeking suspects
The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
MONROE — Construction could begin in May or June on a proposed travel center tentatively dubbed the “Clarion Truck Stop” just south of Interstate 80, exit 62, in Monroe Township.
Kate Newman would have turned 72 tomorrow, and her legacy of service across Oil City and Venango County continues to leave an indelible mark five and one half years after her death.
Franklin’s popular Franklin On Ice celebration returns Saturday to give residents a respite from the winter blahs.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prognostication aside, one thing is certain for the immediate future — another winter storm, this one with a mixed bag of precipitation, is on the horizon.
A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.
Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Readers will find a Circulation Subscription Notice envelope inserted with today's edition of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has named the United Way of Venango County as the 2021 Partner in Business and Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City as the 2021 Business of the Year.
Things are looking up at the Venango County 911 Center, according to the county’s Emergency Management coordinator.
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
More Americans worry about unexpected medical bills than any other expense, according to polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018 and 2020.
Guy Ciarrocchi, a southeastern Pennsylvania resident who is among more than a dozen Republican candidates running for governor, was quick to admit he hadn’t heard of Polk State Center.
Winterfest returned to Marienville on Saturday under sunny skies but frigid temperatures.
As she settles into her new job, Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan is focused on supporting municipalities and is excited about a number of upcoming projects.
Sugarcreek crash
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
Porter crash
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has gained in intensity since early 2020, there also has been an escalation of another crisis — scams targeting senior citizens.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…
