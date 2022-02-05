Child sex abuse

State police in Mercer said a Sandy Lake man has been charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a second-degree felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Window closing on bridge tolls

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc set the tone during a call-in, town-hall meeting on Thursday during which callers expressed concerns toward the plan to toll selected bridges on Interstate 80.

Front Page

New map of state legislative districts approved

HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and…

Great day today for Franklin on Ice
Front Page

Great day today for Franklin on Ice

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin on Ice returns today for its 26th year at Fountain Park, and the conditions couldn’t be better for the festival with cold temperatures and all that snow.

Franklin High School graduate will run for a cause
Front Page

Franklin High School graduate will run for a cause

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

Another major storm socks region
Front Page

Another major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties.  Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected

IS leader kills himself, family during raid
Front Page

IS leader kills himself, family during raid

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggli…

Front Page

Winter to sock us again

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prognostication aside, one thing is certain for the immediate future — another winter storm, this one with a mixed bag of precipitation, is on the horizon.

Free COVID testing in Franklin
Front Page

Free COVID testing in Franklin

A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.

Front Page

Judge says she'll rule soon on redistricting map

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Front Page

Region's love of animals shows via donations

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.

Front Page

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Front Page

Subscription Notice

Readers will find a Circulation Subscription Notice envelope inserted with today's edition of The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Front Page

Update: Clarview, state partner to ease hospital surge

  • Updated

SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.

Front Page

Law targets medical bill surprises

  • By ALEX ROSENBERG NerdWallet

More Americans worry about unexpected medical bills than any other expense, according to polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018 and 2020.

Front Page

Court throws state's mail-in voting law into doubt

HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…