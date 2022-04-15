Monroe fire
Clarion County 911 said no one was injured in a structure fire on Southgate Drive in Monroe Township on Thursday night.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 11:28 am
HARRISBURG (AP) — Students at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities won’t see a tuition increase next year after a unanimous vote Thursday by the system’s board.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.
What’s on your bucket list?
CLARION — Clarion Borough — not the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority — will move ahead with repairs of a sinkhole and drainage along North First Avenue.
The Franklin Easter Egg hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
After a nearly two-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new office at Cook Forest State Park was officially dedicated Wednesday.
Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.
Penelec linemen participated in their annual pole climbing and bucket rescue training exercises Wednesday at the utility’s facility on Oil City’s West End.
MENLO, Iowa (AP) — With inflation at a 40-year high, President Joe Biden journeyed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce a modest step aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
SCI Forest provides more than 6,000 meals a day for 2,035 prisoners and 636 employees — a daunting task that would not be possible without the help of some of those inmates.
No one was injured in a fire that was accompanied by multiple explosions at Heath Oil on Route 8, just outside of Barkeyville, early Tuesday morning, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
The large area had stood vacant for 15 years, but today it is a hub of vocational education.
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,0…
Clarion Rotary Club members took a tour Monday of Clarion Hospital’s new cardiovascular rehabilitation center that opened earlier this year in the former Barnes Center at Trinity Point.
ERIE (AP) — Metal detectors will be installed at schools in the northwestern Pennsylvania district in which a student was injured in a shooting, school authorities said.
CLARION — Clarion University basketball player Neely Whitehead was honored as recipient of the John S. Shropshire Award during the school’s 48th Annual Multicultural Student Recognition dinner at the Gemmel Student Center on Saturday evening.
Nika, a 15 month-old German shepherd stands up, nudges the light switch with her nose and turns on the lights, a task she will do as a service dog for her new owner.
MIAMI — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning, his agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.
Local police departments have shown their support for Autism Awareness for several years, including displaying awareness stickers on their patrol vehicles.
Today's edition of Parade magazine contains a feature story on actor Nicolas Cage. He talks about his upbringing as "a Hollywood kid" and his eclectic acting career. Cage's newest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," comes to theaters April 22. Parade can be found at TheDerrick.c…
BROOKVILLE — Students in Clarion University’s Frederick Douglass Fellowship program found out that just because someone is a judge does not mean they are above the law, regardless of how unjust the law appears to be.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.
Cranberry Township resident Randy Spencer has been ordered to pay the township more than $275,000 for code violations on five properties he owns in the township.
Clarion County archeologist Ken Burkett is being recognized nationally, statewide and locally for his 50 years of work in the field.
Jeff Rex, lead singer for the Franklin-based band Dead Level, said he “heard a lot of bands at last year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally and recalls thinking “We can do this, and maybe better.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising interest rates that slow growth.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.
A new candy store is coming to Oil City.
ERIE (AP) — A juvenile suspect being sought in a shooting that injured another student inside a northwestern Pennsylvania high school has turned himself in to police, authorities said.
The preliminary hearing for an Oil City man accused of killing a woman whose body was found last month at the couple’s Mineral Street residence has been continued for a second time.
