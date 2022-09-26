Oil City fire
Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a fire at the apartments of 232 Seneca St. on Sunday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a fire at the apartments of 232 Seneca St. on Sunday evening.
Oil City fire
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association returned to Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for its third annual fall Regatta.
The sound and smoke coming form muzzleloaders filled the air at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday during the third annual Black Powder Shoot Out, as participants shot their primitive firearms at metal targets and shared their experiences.
The announcement that the California Air Resources Board will ban the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by 2035 created a wide range of responses from other states, including Pennsylvania, in that they intend to follow California’s lead.
WEST MIFFLIN (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.
Representatives from the Virginia-based Technology Management Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City on Thursday to meet with local career and technology center officials.
Oil City Council members gave their blessing to a plan to bring a bike share program to Venango County at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes.
A slight fall bite was in the air Friday afternoon at Two Mile Run County Park where the first of the contestants were arriving for the regatta that will be held on Justus Lake this weekend.
About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.
After a career spanning more than half a century, much loved Venango County physician William H. Fee Jr. will be closing the doors of his clinic this afternoon for the last time.
For more than 25 years, physician William Fee has given additional time entirely for free to Franklin Area School District on the sidelines of sports events.
Oil City Council members heard an update Thursday about various paving and construction related matters.
CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…
About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members discussed and took action on several land development proposals and heard an update on the new comprehensive plan in the works for the county during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Cranberry man hurt in crash
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state.
Franklin Area School District is looking to grow school pride and strengthen connections with the community through partnerships with local businesses.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was awarded a $3.2 million federal Economic Development Administration grant Tuesday for renovations to the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.
Crews with Bronder Technical Services of Prospect were busy Tuesday working on freshly poured concrete on the Oil City Town Square sidewalk project.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Oil City School Board members heard a report from superintendent Lynda Weller on the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year during the panel’s meeting Monday.
The first week of school was a great success, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas told Franklin School Board members at their work session Monday.
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
BROOKVILLE — A Pittsburgh-area author has given wings to the story of an early local aviator.
An abundance of activities for children — and some they could even do with their parents — drew many people to both inside and outside the Cranberry Mall on Saturday for the Cranberry Festival.
A long, contentious discussion about removing the ballot drop box from near the entrance to the Courthouse Annex in Franklin ensued at a special meeting of the Venango County Elections Board on Friday.
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining…
The area’s oil region, with its rich history of oil and industry and still boasting a legacy of manufacturing and a landscape of woods and rivers, drew the Society for Industrial Archeology to northwest Pennsylvania for the organization’s annual fall tour.
Franklin City Council members heard an update this week from city manager Tracy Jamieson about the downtown pedestrian safety project.
Jenks Township motorcycle crash
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.
BLUE BELL (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner.
Franklin High School fans who are headed to Oil City tonight for the Oilers-Knights football game have been asked by Oil City school officials to park just below the high school at Venango Technology Center.
Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.
Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.
A big crowd gathered along West First Street and children scrambled to pick up candy as the joint Oil City and Cranberry homecoming parade rolled through Oil City’s West End on Thursday in cool, pleasant conditions.