Beaver crash
Clarion County 911 said said there was no word of injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 eastbound in Beaver Township at about 5:15 this morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.
About 50 people, including many veterans and officials, turned out Wednesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Veterans Affairs clinic in Cranberry.
A 44-year reunion concert by former local band Double Play will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin VFW.
CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.
Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.
Venango County commissioners approved the creation of an infrastructure bank advisory board during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Concerns were raised about the water line replacement project on Elk Street during Franklin City Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.83, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The overall drop in the tri-county area, AAA said, is despite a nationwide trend that has seen a rise in consumer demand.
The Brundred Carriage House on West Second Street in Oil City received a Historic Preservation Award on Monday from the Oil Region Alliance for reconstruction of the building.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Nursing home trade associations in Pennsylvania said Monday they have agreed to boost staffing levels as part of a deal with Gov. Tom Wolf to increase aid to an industry struggling with high turnover.
An Oil City business that has operated here since 1878 and spans four generations of one family has been turned over to a longtime employee who says he feels like “part of the family.”
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
The Emlenton Civic Club held its 42nd Summer Festival over the weekend, as the volunteer committee organized various activities in celebration of the community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump’s.
HAWTHORN — The need to be up to date on safety measures was an issue with which many people were in agreement during a gun safety seminar hosted by state Rep. Donna Oberlander at the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday.
WAYNESBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to die.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections.
An Oil City couple who were arrested in December following a raid at their West First Street home are now facing several more charges following a further investigation into the incident.
If walls could talk, what a story they could tell at an old house that was once a tavern in Irwin Township in the early 19th century.
The leaders of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition are cautiously optimistic with the decision of the Commonwealth Court to stop PennDOT’s plan to toll nine bridges in the state, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania House, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs.
Sugarcreek Borough Council gave its approval Wednesday for replacement of the third and final culvert on Shaffer Run Road, as bid by Shingledecker’s Welding, of Franklin, in the amount of $91,000 and pending Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.
Have you ever wanted to check out the glories of the Milky Way and the Big Dipper through a telescope? How about through a 30-inch Dobsonian telescope that is bigger than you are?
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, autho…
Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival is just around the corner, and this year’s summer celebration will feature the return of several children’s events and the 5K race.
Three Franklin residents are facing charges for taking $100,000 through unauthorized transactions from a man’s bank account when they were his caretakers between March 2020 and this May.
Clark’s Donuts — a staple of the Venango County region for 85 years — has changed ownership.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The drop, AAA said, reflects the nationwide trend that is due to a lack of consumer demand.
Special courts and programs in Clarion County are paying dividends at the county jail.
Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City are strategizing a way to improve access to food, healthcare and other services for people in the East End of Oil City by creating a “health hub” in the neighborhood.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home…
Residents across the region celebrated the July 4 holiday weekend in style.
The recently created Venango County infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities and municipal authorities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by the county, is in full swing and accepting applications.
Matthew Woolcock, who graduated last month from Cranberry High School, became the first Venango Technology Center student to place at the national Skills USA tournament.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.
The July 4th weekend is here, and festivities to mark the holiday are planned all across the region the next few days.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Work on a new state budget for Pennsylvania will plow into next week as the state government started the fiscal year Friday with diminished spending authority, details of a new spending plan still largely a secret and questions about whether negotiators can solve lingering …
COOKSBURG — The appeal of kayaks has exploded over the past few years and that has raised safety concerns.
