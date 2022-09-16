Jenks Township motorcycle crash

Marienville state police said a woman from Niagara Falls, New York, suffered a suspected minor injury in a motorcycle crash in Jenks Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police seek theft suspect
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Two Mile to host fall regatta
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Franklin's 12th Street could become one way

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.

Tri-county gas prices drop, but at much slower rate

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State launches free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

Music in Oil Country back at OCHS on Saturday
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.

5th annual PetFest set for Saturday
  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

Head Start recognized for decades of work with children
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”

Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…

Venango gas prices match regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.