Jenks Township motorcycle crash
Marienville state police said a woman from Niagara Falls, New York, suffered a suspected minor injury in a motorcycle crash in Jenks Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marienville state police said a woman from Niagara Falls, New York, suffered a suspected minor injury in a motorcycle crash in Jenks Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Jenks Township motorcycle crash
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.
BLUE BELL (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner.
Franklin High School fans who are headed to Oil City tonight for the Oilers-Knights football game have been asked by Oil City school officials to park just below the high school at Venango Technology Center.
Double Play Sports Bar, a popular gathering spot in Oil City’s North Side business district, will celebrate 20 years in business on Sunday.
A big crowd gathered along West First Street and children scrambled to pick up candy as the joint Oil City and Cranberry homecoming parade rolled through Oil City’s West End on Thursday in cool, pleasant conditions.
Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.
Nearly a year ago, two creatives from Florida, Rafi Perez and Klee Angelie, bought a home on West Second Street, dubbed the “Sunflower House,” and began to put down roots in Oil City.
Venango County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the union representing many of the employees at the Venango County jail.
The City of Franklin has made its preliminary selection of projects that will benefit from Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022 fiscal year.
Titusville native and former Townville resident Jeannie Seely was just “a young girl” when she was introduced to Grand Ole Opry shows on the radio.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,250 points Tuesday, its steepest sell-off in more than two years, after a government report showed that inflation is maintaining a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.
The Cranberry Festival, a celebration that features a lot of free activities for kids, is back for its 21st year on Saturday with a brand new activity for children — an art mural project.
Several election related matters, including changes to polling places, were discussed at Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
Work is continuing on PennDOT’s road restoration project on the 15th Street hill in Franklin, where Route 8 is being resurfaced between the Route 62 intersection and the intersection with Polk Cutoff.
The dog days of summer are drawing to a close, but the dogs of the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department’s K-9 Unit are just as active as ever.
An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The owners of a new coffee shop in Oil City have their sights set on soon opening their business in a familiar location on the South Side.
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Area high school marching bands were once again strutting their musical stuff during the annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival at Oil City High School on Saturday evening.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park was filled with hundreds of people on Saturday as the park went to the dogs — and an assortment of other critters — yet for another year during Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s fifth annual PetFest.
Oil City High School’s annual homecoming festivities are on tap this week and will culminate with a joint homecoming dance Saturday with Cranberry High School students.
Farmington Township crash
Butler state police said a Franklin man and a Slippery Rock woman suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car on Friday at 4 p.m.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.
Several construction projects have been ongoing around Oil City the last few weeks as summer draws to a close.
Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove is marking its 125th anniversary.
LONDON (AP) — On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that “my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service.”
The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.
Oil City Council members were updated Thursday about the city’s street paving plans.
The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.
TIONESTA — Forest County recently received an election integrity grant of just under $18,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…
The lives of the humans at the Venango County Human Services Complex in Franklin get an extra boost a few days a week when they receive a visit from a special canine.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
BROOKVILLE — It’s been said that “behind every successful man is a good woman.” In Cheryl Burkett’s case, that means digging in with your husband.