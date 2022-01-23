Seneca fire update
According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto's building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: January 23, 2022 @ 3:27 pm
According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto's building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.
Luka Krneta, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Seneca fire update
Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on both Interstates 80 and 79.
According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto's building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of a…
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots.
The creation of a county fire authority was among the suggestions that was discussed during Wednesday’s gathering of Venango County firefighters and officials at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NO…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda.
The superload being transported from New York state to Wampum in Lawrence County paused Thursday in Clarion County.
A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests.
Forest County commissioners raised the county hotel tax at the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.
A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed a package of legislation Wednesday aimed at preventing data security breaches and requiring victims and law enforcement officials to be notified when they do happen.
Oil Creek theft
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Two new members — Timothy M. Heffernan and Sarah Payne — were appointed to the Cranberry School Board during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
CLARION — The possible creation of a middle school in Clarion Area School District received some feedback expressing concern during the board’s most recent regular meeting this month.
The slow-moving superload moving across Pennsylvania from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania has been delayed again due to weather.
Oil City furnace fire
Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast in Clarion became a virtual event Monday due to the major snowstorm that socked the region Sunday night and Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing motorists with an update on the movement of a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.
The following school districts have issued two hour delays for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Carla Sands, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped in Venango County last week and told the newspaper about issues she believes to be pertinent to the state’s rural areas.
A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County is on tap this week.
A Sugarcreek-area family late Sunday morning found themselves sitting in and gathered around their car, from where they could do nothing but watch as firefighters worked on putting out a blaze that broke out at their home.
Amid the racial, bullying and harassment issues that Franklin Area School District has faced recently, members of the Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee met last week to break the ice and lay out some of their expectations as the committee begins its work.
Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
Eldred crash
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
The New Year is well under way, and so is a partnership between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way of Venango County and UPMC Northwest.
Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, because the area is in store for a lot of snow — possibly up to 8 inches — and cold temperatures this weekend.
A 74-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a house fire and explosion that broke out at his residence in Scrubgrass Township.
A 74-year-old Kennerdell man was killed in the house fire that broke out at 150 Red Clover Road in Scrubgrass Township on Thursday evening, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.
Food Auction @ Oil City Moose #78 - Sun. Jan 23, 2pm. Doo…
Maintenance Supervisor Position The Crawford County Caree…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
The Kathy Deible family would like to thank the Knox Ambu…
The Sandycreek Township Planning Commission will hold a s…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliance List Whirlpool electric dryer $165. Amana …