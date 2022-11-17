Weather-related crashes
Venango County 911 reported four crashes occurred Thursday morning because of weather and road conditions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 reported four crashes occurred Thursday morning because of weather and road conditions.
Weather-related crashes
Titusville Area School District has issued a two-hour delay today, Nov. 17, 2022.
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.
How young were you when you started learning your first foreign language?
Forest County commissioners approved a tentative 2023 county budget Wednesday that doesn’t call for a tax increase.
LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.
Cranberry Township is in discussion with Connect 55+, a division of Calamar Inc, for the development of an independent living senior center.
Brandy Speerstra knew something was wrong when she received her yearly mammogram results asking for more testing. She went back for another mammogram, then an ultrasound, an MRI and three biopsies.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard updates about the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The “Christmas Tree Polar Express” pulled into town Tuesday morning to deliver Franklin’s Christmas tree to its spot in front of the Venango County Courthouse.
A Cooperstown man and his daughter were held for court Monday on charges filed in connection with the overdose death of the woman’s two-year-old son in July.
The Franklin City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2023 tentative budget Monday following first readings of budget-related ordinances.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.
Local artist Linda Lineman is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at her studio, Lineman’s Porcelain and Painted Memories, to celebrate her 15th year of maintaining a studio in Oil City.
State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…
The wait for the Franklin community Christmas tree will be over on Tuesday with its scheduled arrival to the Venango County Courthouse.
Patty McClaine loves her daughter and would do anything for her, including donating a portion of her liver if she could.
CLARION TWP. — Recently-hired Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weibel has a vision of the district’s vocational/agricultural program becoming a student-run manufacturing center and he got to show the program’s teachers and students what the program might become.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters.
Central Clarion rolled to the District 9 Class 2A football championship on Saturday night with a 35-0 victory over Brookville at Karns City High School.
Oakland Township Crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
Several local junior and senior high school students took a field trip to Rocky Grove High School on Thursday for a college and career fair at the school.
The rain poured down Friday, but the showers didn’t dampen Veterans Day observances in Oil City.
The Venango Veterans Club at PennWest-Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City held its annual veterans program Thursday, and the event had a new theme this year.
Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for 203 acres of leased land on the Cranberry-Rockland Road from the Findlay family. About 140 acres of that land will be fenced for a solar farm.
The Venango County Veterans Affairs office is rolling out a new program to combat suicide by veterans.
Franklin High School honored veterans with a breakfast and recognition ceremony Thursday morning at the school in advance of today’s Veterans Day holiday.
Redbank Township house fire
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…
The results are in, and Spiderman and soccer received the most votes from Venango County children who cast their own kids ballot during Tuesday’s election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s le…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the rollback of abortion rights.
Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania governor
Voters in Utica and Emlenton will be greeted by the familiar face of a longtime poll worker in each of their precincts as they head to the polls today.