Cranberry Township crash

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 257 and 322 in Cranberry Township at 12:43 p.m. Saturday. The scene was cleared at 1:02 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senate race still too close to call
Front Page

Senate race still too close to call

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Front Page

Keystone schools to look at tax hike

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — The Keystone School Board this week gave its tentative approval to a $17,530,919 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, but stopped short of setting tax rates for the upcoming year. That decision will be made next month.

Free

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Front Page

Judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

HARRISBURG (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
Front Page

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most …

Oil Region Recovery expands
Front Page

Oil Region Recovery expands

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

Venango County Human Services Administrator Marie Plumer said the closing of Turning Point and the Freedom Center in 2018 meant the loss of approximately 120 beds, leaving the 15-bed Oil Region Recovery in Franklin as the only detox, inpatient facility in the county.

Voters cast their ballots
Front Page

Voters cast their ballots

  • Helen Fielding, Kara O'Neil

Despite a sunny and pleasant day, there was only a trickling of people showing up in the Oil City and Cranberry precincts around lunchtime on Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election.

Mastriano rolls to GOP nod for governor
Front Page

Mastriano rolls to GOP nod for governor

HARRISBURG (AP) — Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over fears that he is too extreme to win the general election in the presidential battleground.

U.S. House, state House incumbents unopposed
Front Page

U.S. House, state House incumbents unopposed

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

U.S. House members Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, and state House representatives R. Lee James, Donna Oberlander and Kathy Rapp, all incumbent Republicans whose districts encompass the tri-county area, were unopposed Tuesday on GOP ballots in the state primary election.

Front Page

Storm brings down trees, wires

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

Event will recognize Oil City native Bob Keating
Front Page

Event will recognize Oil City native Bob Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Charles Jetter remembers his uncle, Bob Keating, who served in the Navy for 26 years, as a quiet, soft-spoken man with a smile on his face who came to town at Christmas time, to the delight of his family in Oil City.

Fetterman in hospital, others scrambling before state primary
Front Page

Fetterman in hospital, others scrambling before state primary

SCRANTON (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate began Monday with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they worry will be unelectable in the fall.

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert
Front Page

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.

McCormick: 'It matters who you pick for this Senate seat'
Front Page

McCormick: 'It matters who you pick for this Senate seat'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

In the closing hours of the primary election cycle, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick came to Venango County looking for votes, as the race between him, Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette has gotten much national attention during the past of couple of weeks.

Officials: Buffalo shooter targeted Black community
Front Page

Officials: Buffalo shooter targeted Black community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

Front Page

25 indicted in drug case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Twenty five people, including 20 from Erie and one from Meadville, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case that involved Franklin, Oil City and Titusville police.

Front Page

Some Catholics uneasy about end to Roe

NEW YORK (AP) — Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.